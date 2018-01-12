

CTV Barrie





A man allegedly threatened to burn his landlord’s house down after he was given an eviction notice.

South Simcoe Police says they were contacted by an Innisfil landlord on Thursday after he was threatened by the tenant.

The landlord claims that the tenant threatened to burn the house down and kill him. The tenant allegedly made the comments to a neighbour.

The 52-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and charged with uttering threat to cause bodily harm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.