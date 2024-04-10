BARRIE
Barrie

    • Temporary road closure on busy Barrie street

    A road closed sign is seen in this file photo. (Supplied) A road closed sign is seen in this file photo. (Supplied)
    Share

    Look for an alternate route because Yonge Street will be partially closed.

    The City of Barrie announced in a statement that Yonge Street between Country Lane and St. Paul's Crescent will be closed today between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

    Construction for a development at 800 Yonge Street has forced the city and its construction partners to close the road temporarily.

    The road will be open to local traffic and emergency vehicles.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. doesn't know where all its groundwater is going. Experts worry as drought looms

    Growing up on a ranch in the Columbia River Valley, water has always been part of Kat Hartwig's life, and over the years, she's noticed changes. Marshy areas her family used for irrigation or watering cattle are dry, wetlands are becoming 'crunchy' rather than spongy underfoot, and snowmelt is disappearing more quickly each spring, ushering in the dry summer months, Hartwig says.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News