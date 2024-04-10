Temporary road closure on busy Barrie street

Look for an alternate route because Yonge Street will be partially closed.

The City of Barrie announced in a statement that Yonge Street between Country Lane and St. Paul's Crescent will be closed today between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Construction for a development at 800 Yonge Street has forced the city and its construction partners to close the road temporarily.

The road will be open to local traffic and emergency vehicles.