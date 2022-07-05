Temporary parking lots close in Orillia sparking aggravation

The closure of two temporary parking lots Tuesday in Orillia has sparked aggravation among some residents and business owners.

The City of Orillia leased the land, known as Municipal Parking Lot 8 on Mississaga Street East and Municipal Parking Lot 12 on Centennial Drive, while it created its Waterfront Redevelopment Project.

It was meant to be a temporary pay-and-display public parking solution following the 70 Front Street North purchase, as the property was not being actively used at the time.

"While the parking lots were always intended to be temporary until such a time that development occurred on the property, we understand residents and businesses will have grown accustomed to having them available," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

The temporary parking lots were discontinued as City staff started necessary environmental work with the FRAM Building Group, which bought the property in April.

The City encourages residents to use the alternative parking lots in the downtown core or waterfront lots when visiting businesses within the development area.

ROAD REROUTING

Adding to the confusion, several key downtown bus routes have been rerouted on Friday and Saturday for the Mariposa Folk Festival.

Mississaga Street East will be closed from Peter Street to the west side of Municipal Lot 5.

To mitigate these road closures, a transit detour and changes to the routes will be implemented.

Additionally, the Laclie route will be adjusted due to the Peter Street closure.

All transit changes can be found on the Orillia Transit website.