Temperatures to plummet likely causing flash freezing across parts of Muskoka

Parry Sound-Muskoka can expect heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing drizzle on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for a list of communities:

Port Carling

Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound

Rosseau

Killbear Park

Bracebridge

Gravenhurst

Huntsville

Baysville

The weather agency says up to 20 cm could fall in parts of the region on Wednesday.

Environment Canada warns that there is a risk of freezing drizzle in parts of Muskoka during the early afternoon before temperatures abruptly drop below freezing again later in the afternoon.

The weather could make for hazardous road conditions, and Environment Canada is asking drivers to use extra precautions as visibility could be limited, and the roads could be dangerous due to the freezing drizzle and accumulating snow.

Environment Canada suggests that when visibility is limited, turn on the vehicle's lights and maintain a safe following distance.