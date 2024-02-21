Temperatures set to plummet for 'Coldest Night of the Year' fundraiser

While temperatures are on an above-seasonal trajectory this week, they are set to plummet just in time to match the 'Coldest Night of the Year.''

On Saturday, Youth Haven will be holding the annual fundraiser that proves critical towards bringing in needed donations and spreading awareness of the work that the Simcoe County-based organization does for some of the youngest of the most vulnerable.

Barrie will be one of about 150 cities nationwide participating in the annual walk.

"We are grateful for the support of our community, day in and day out," Lucy Gowers, Youth Haven executive director, said in a news release. "Coldest Night of the Year is Youth Haven's largest fundraiser, and the dollars raised go to support the programs the organization provides, as well as meals, care packages, and more."

Participants will gather at Barrie City Hall and partake in a two or five-kilometre walk through Barrie's downtown core. The walk will commence around 5 p.m., after some introductory remarks.

The funding is needed for the organization that works to lend a helping hand to youth who might not otherwise have one through various programs, including its 19-bed emergency shelter.

For more information, click here.