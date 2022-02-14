Temperatures plummet to -35C with wind chill across Simcoe County, Muskoka, Grey Bruce

Extreme cold warnings have been issued in parts of Simcoe County, Parry Sound – Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to drop to about minus 35 degrees Celsius, with the wind chill, in some areas Monday morning.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," Environment Canada stated on its website.

"Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes."

Environment Canada also suggests dressing in layers to stay warm and said if it’s too cold for you to go outside, it is too cold for your pet to be outdoors.