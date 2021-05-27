BARRIE, ONT. -- A blast of cooler air has wiped out the intense heat we experienced the last few days, causing a drop in temperatures of more than 10 degrees.

The sun will be out, but the high is only expected to reach 15 C, and the UV index will remain very high at nine.

After several days of humidity, including heat warnings from Environment Canada, the temperature change will feel quite dramatic.

The weather agency predicts tomorrow will be even cooler, with a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain showers changing to a 60 per cent chance of rain showers near noon with a high of 12 C.

But, we're not in record-breaking territory; on May 27, 2004, the temperature was .6 C.

What our region needs now is rain. According to CTV News Barrie Weather Specialist KC Colby, we have received 60 per cent less precipitation than average so far this year.

With that, many parts of the region still have their fire warnings elevated.