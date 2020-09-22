BARRIE -- Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after police executed a search warrant in Parry Sound

Police say the warrant was executed by the North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team, and the OPP West Parry Sound Detachment on Thursday.

According to police, officers seized:

A loaded .22 caliber pistol

Brass knuckles

Over 29 grams of suspected cocaine

64 squares of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

Over $1,900 in Canadian currency.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested and charged with firearm, weapons, and drug-related offences.

The teens remained in custody after appearing in a Parry Sound court.