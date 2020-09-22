Advertisement
Teens facing multiple charges after warrant executed in Parry Sound
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 6:42PM EDT
Items confiscated by police after executing a search warrant in Parry Sound on Thursday, September 17, 2020 (Courtesy OPP)
BARRIE -- Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after police executed a search warrant in Parry Sound
Police say the warrant was executed by the North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team, and the OPP West Parry Sound Detachment on Thursday.
According to police, officers seized:
- A loaded .22 caliber pistol
- Brass knuckles
- Over 29 grams of suspected cocaine
- 64 squares of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
- Over $1,900 in Canadian currency.
Two 16-year-olds were arrested and charged with firearm, weapons, and drug-related offences.
The teens remained in custody after appearing in a Parry Sound court.