Teenager shot and killed in southeast Barrie neighbourhood Friday
Barrie Police are currently investigating what is only being described as an "incident" in the area of Hurst and Golden Meadow Road on Fri. Nov. 19, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -
Barrie Police tell CTV News a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in an incident Friday evening in the southeast part of the city.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road around 6 p.m. Friday.
Police say the suspects are currently outstanding Officers continue to have a heavy presence, with tactical support and K9 units called in last night. Police have been asking the public to avoid the area.
