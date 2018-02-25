

CTV Barrie





An 18-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Bradford.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m, on Sunday, between Highway 88 and Highway 89.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the man slammed into a guardrail.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he was the only person inside the vehicle.

The OPP’s traffic support unit and crime unit are assisting Aurora OPP officers with the investigation.