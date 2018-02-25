Featured
Teenager killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 400 near Bradford
OPP on scene of a fatal collision on Hwy. 400 near Bradford on February 25, 2018. (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 12:40PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 6:53PM EST
An 18-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Bradford.
The crash happened around 5:00 a.m, on Sunday, between Highway 88 and Highway 89.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the man slammed into a guardrail.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he was the only person inside the vehicle.
The OPP’s traffic support unit and crime unit are assisting Aurora OPP officers with the investigation.