A teenager has been critically injured and two others were sent to hospital after an ATV crash in Amaranth Township Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. at a residence on the Mono-Amaranth Townline near Shelburne.

The OPP say the driver of the ATV was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, while the two other occupants were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for ORNGE confirmed they airlifted a man in his late teens to Sunnybrook Hospital with critical injuries.

Collision investigators with the OPP were on scene for hours looking into what caused the crash.