Teen with G2 licence charged with excessive speed
Generic police radar photo, date unknown. (CTV News)
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 12:26PM EDT
Dufferin OPP says officers clocked a teenager driving more than 70km/h over the posted limit in Mono yesterday afternoon.
Police say the 17-year-old driver was headed south on Highway 10 by the Hockley Road around the dinner hour when he was stopped.
The teen faces an excessive speed charge and lost his licence for seven days.
Police say because he has a G2 licence, the Ministry of Transportation may suspend it for an additional 30 days.