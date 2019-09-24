Dufferin OPP says officers clocked a teenager driving more than 70km/h over the posted limit in Mono yesterday afternoon.

Police say the 17-year-old driver was headed south on Highway 10 by the Hockley Road around the dinner hour when he was stopped.

The teen faces an excessive speed charge and lost his licence for seven days.

Police say because he has a G2 licence, the Ministry of Transportation may suspend it for an additional 30 days.