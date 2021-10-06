Teen suffers minor injuries in stabbing near Orillia school

Barrie, Ont. -

Police placed two Orillia schools in a hold and secure Wednesday afternoon after reports of a stabbing.

Provincial police say the two teens got into a fight off school property near Orillia Secondary School around 1:30 p.m., resulting in minor injuries to one individual.

Officers set up a containment area with the emergency response team and K9 unit to locate the suspect and placed Orillia Secondary School and Samuel de Champlain Elementary School in a hold and secure as a precaution.

They say officers took the accused into custody without incident.

The hold and secure was lifted as short time later.

"There is no ongoing threat to student or public safety," a release stated.

Police say the injured teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The identities of both parties involved are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them.