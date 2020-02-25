Teen stabbed in Richmond Hill parking lot in broad daylight
A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
BARRIE -- A 16-year-old boy is expected to survive his injuries after police say he was stabbed during a fight in a McDonald's parking lot in Richmond Hill.
Investigators are looking for witnesses to the alleged crime that happened on Monday around 4 p.m. at a plaza on Yonge Street near Elm Grove Avenue.
Anyone with information, dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact police.
Related Article: How you could help solve a crime by registering your surveillance camera with police
York Regional Police took this opportunity to remind residents and businesses that they can partner with them to help keep the community safe by registering with the new Security Camera program.