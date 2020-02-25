BARRIE -- A 16-year-old boy is expected to survive his injuries after police say he was stabbed during a fight in a McDonald's parking lot in Richmond Hill.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to the alleged crime that happened on Monday around 4 p.m. at a plaza on Yonge Street near Elm Grove Avenue.

STABBING - Witnesses sought after an altercation that occurred last night in a plaza at 13233 Yonge St, Oak Ridges. A 16-yr-old was stabbed and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He's expected to survive. Call 866-876-5423 x7241 with info https://t.co/nsjyrptvws — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 25, 2020

Anyone with information, dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact police.

York Regional Police took this opportunity to remind residents and businesses that they can partner with them to help keep the community safe by registering with the new Security Camera program.