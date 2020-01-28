BARRIE -- A 13-year-old student has been released from custody following a gun being found inside a school in Barrie.

The student now faces multiple firearm charges for allegedly bringing the firearm into the school.

It happened yesterday at Nouvelle-Alliance Catholic Secondary School on Anne Street.

After a massive manhunt by Barrie police, the student was located in the city's north end without incident.

His charges now include careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused has been released and is expected to appear in a Barrie court in February. Police did not provide a date.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the French Catholic School Board, CSC Monavenir says, a firearm was found in a music room at Nouvelle Alliance French Catholic Secondary school.

The school located on Anne Street North went into a hold and secure just after 12 p.m. Monday.

Students were able to be picked up shortly after 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

With files from CTV's Madison Erhardt.