Teen released from custody after gun found in Barrie school
Nouvelle-Alliance Catholic Secondary in hold
BARRIE -- A 13-year-old student has been released from custody following a gun being found inside a school in Barrie.
The student now faces multiple firearm charges for allegedly bringing the firearm into the school.
It happened yesterday at Nouvelle-Alliance Catholic Secondary School on Anne Street.
After a massive manhunt by Barrie police, the student was located in the city's north end without incident.
His charges now include careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The accused has been released and is expected to appear in a Barrie court in February. Police did not provide a date.
In a statement, a spokesperson from the French Catholic School Board, CSC Monavenir says, a firearm was found in a music room at Nouvelle Alliance French Catholic Secondary school.
The school located on Anne Street North went into a hold and secure just after 12 p.m. Monday.
Students were able to be picked up shortly after 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
With files from CTV's Madison Erhardt.