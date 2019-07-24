Featured
Teen on ATV accused of going on a driving rampage, striking police cruisers
An OPP cruiser is allegedly damaged during an ATV rampage on Wed., July 24, 2019 (OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:57PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:05PM EDT
A young man is under investigation after police say he went on an ATV driving rampage late this morning, hitting several vehicles, including two OPP cruisers.
Police say the teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was reported for "driving highly erratically" in Port Severn.
Police say he is accused of hitting three private vehicles, along with two police cruisers and causing mischief at a nearby resort.
Several units were called to assist in finding the ATV on Wednesday. Officers located the vehicle on the Highway 400 northbound ramp at Port Severn Road. Both directions of the highway were closed for a short time while officers arrested the youth.
The accused faces several criminal code driving charges.