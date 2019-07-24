

CTV Barrie





A young man is under investigation after police say he went on an ATV driving rampage late this morning, hitting several vehicles, including two OPP cruisers.

Police say the teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was reported for "driving highly erratically" in Port Severn.

Police say he is accused of hitting three private vehicles, along with two police cruisers and causing mischief at a nearby resort.

Several units were called to assist in finding the ATV on Wednesday. Officers located the vehicle on the Highway 400 northbound ramp at Port Severn Road. Both directions of the highway were closed for a short time while officers arrested the youth.

The accused faces several criminal code driving charges.