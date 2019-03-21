Featured
Teen injured in hit and run in Waubaushene
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 4:15PM EDT
Police are looking for the driver who struck a 15-year-old boy in Waubaushene Wednesday night.
Officers believe a black Honda hit the boy while he was crossing the street in the area of Highway 12 and Pine Street just after 8 p.m.
The teen suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to a Toronto hospital for treatment.
Police say the driver took off westbound on Highway 12.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.