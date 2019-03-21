

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for the driver who struck a 15-year-old boy in Waubaushene Wednesday night.

Officers believe a black Honda hit the boy while he was crossing the street in the area of Highway 12 and Pine Street just after 8 p.m.

The teen suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver took off westbound on Highway 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.