BARRIE, ONT. -- A 16-year-old suffered a leg injury in a snowmobile crash in Clearview Township Saturday.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. along 18/19 Sideroad near Fairgrounds Road South, close to Stayner.

Fire Chief Roree Payment says the fire department used an ATV to get the patient into an ambulance.

The crash came just before OPP in Bracebridge had asked sledders to be careful following three crashes since Friday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, police say a rider in Bracebridge hit a parked vehicle. About an hour later, a rider in Gravenhurst was thrown from his sled, and the machine rolled over him. On Saturday morning, an operator hit a tree.

Police say all three riders were taken to hospital with serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

In Owen Sound, police say a sledder broke their wrist Saturday afternoon when they failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a tree.