Teen in serious state after striking tree in Tiny Twp.

A teen is in hospital after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township.

OPP arrived on the southbound County Road 6 scene, south of the 6th Concession, at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

There they found a single vehicle had struck a tree.

A 19-year-old man was taken from Tiny to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

County Road 6 has been closed since 1:20 a.m. for traffic investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

Police expect the road to remain closed until at least 9:30 a.m. Friday.