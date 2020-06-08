BARRIE, ONT. -- No one was injured when a runaway boat crashed to the shore in Penetang Harbour late last week.

A young boater learned a valuable lesson while out with two others on the water on Friday night.

Police say the 16-year-old operator of the boat hit his own wake in front of the Bob Sullivan Memorial Park, throwing all three young occupants from the vessel.

The boat continued on unoccupied and crashed into a park bench before coming to rest in a gazebo at the shoreline.

Police say the three occupants of the runaway boat were scooped up by a Good Samaritan.

The OPP Marine officers say the incident could have been tragic had the occupants not been wearing life jackets.

The teen was issued an offence notice for carelessly operating a vessel.