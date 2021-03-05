BARRIE, ONT. -- A York Region doctor accused of sexual assault faces additional charges after police say more victims came forward with allegations.

In January, police arrested Dr. Sam Naghibi after a woman reported he sexually assaulted her during a visit to a Newmarket medical clinic.

Since the initial incident was reported, York Regional Police say nine other victims have made similar allegations against the 68-year-old doctor.

Police say the allegations include sexual assaults against a 14-year-old girl and a sexual assault that happened after a victim was "given a potent pain medication injection."

Naghibi worked at a clinic on Davis Drive in Newmarket since 2012, and in 2011 he worked at a clinic on Wellington Street in Aurora.

From 2007 to 2011, the accused practiced in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.

Police charged Naghibi with 11 counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Investigators want to ensure there are no more victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law.