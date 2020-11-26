BARRIE -- A Muskoka Lakes teen faces imitation weapon charges after high schools were placed into a "hold and secure" in Bracebridge earlier this month.

On November 11, affected schools were placed into a hold and secure after police say they received information regarding a youth making comments about "potentially committing an act of violence at a local high school."

After investigating, police say officers located the imitation firearm and the suspect; taking him into custody.

Police charged the youth with Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88, and he will appear in a Bracebridge court in January.