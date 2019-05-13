Featured
Teen faces stunt driving charges for allegedly driving double posted limit
Police allege a teen was travelling 164km.h in a posted 80km/h zone in New Tecumseth.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 1:32PM EDT
A police officer was armed with a radar gun in an area known for aggressive drivers and fatal collisions in New Tecumseth on Saturday.
The officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 89 near Sharps Hill when police say he clocked someone speeding at more than double the posted limit.
A 17-year-old faces charges of stunt driving and speeding.
His licence was suspended and vehicle impounded.