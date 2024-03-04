Teen driver stopped for driving 51 km over the speed limit

A teen driver has lost their licence after being caught speeding 51 km over the speed limit.

The 19-year-old male was stopped on Holland Street West in Bradford after police clocked him driving 111km/ hr in a 50 zone.

South Simcoe Police say the incident happened yesterday.

The Bradford teen's licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

If convicted of stunt driving, the teen could not only lose their licence for a year but would be facing a fine of up to $10,000.