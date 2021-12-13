Teen driver crashes into house, charged with impaired

A teenager faces impaired driving charges for crashing into a house in Caledon.

Crews were called to Landsbride Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle left the road and crashed into a home.

Caledon OPP say the driver was arrested after showing signs of impairment and was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A 19-year-old from Woodbridge is accused of impaired driving, careless driving and driving with cannabis readily available.