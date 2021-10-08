Teen driver clocked at 106km/h in Barrie neighbourhood, police say

Barrie, Ont. -

Police say that a young driver faces charges for travelling more than double the speed limit in a Barrie neighbourhood.

Police say an officer clocked the driver at 106 km/h in a 50 zone along Big Bay Point Road Friday.

The police traffic unit was patrolling in the area near Dean Avenue at the time.

The 18-year-old driver's licence was immediately suspended, and the vehicle was towed away to an impound yard for two weeks.

Barrie police are participating in Operation Impact for the Thanksgiving long weekend, which runs from Friday to Monday.

The national road and traffic safety initiative is an annual awareness campaign that encourages and enforces good driving behaviours.

Barrie police officers will be on patrol on city streets looking for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers, plus anyone who isn't buckled up.