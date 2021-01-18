BARRIE, ONT. -- More than seven months after a fatal collision claimed the life of a 16-year-old near Orangeville, police charged the 17-year-old driver and the teen's parent.

The deadly crash happened on the night of June 3, 2020, in East Garafrax, west of Orangeville, when the driver lost control along County Road 3.

Police say the victim was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen is charged with careless driving causing death, and with being a G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

The teen's parent is charged with allowing the teen to drive a motor vehicle without the proper licence and permitting the teen to drive without insurance.

Both have future court dates scheduled.