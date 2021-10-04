Teen driver accused of hitting hydro box on a front lawn where child was playing and taking off

Barrie, Ont. -

Police are looking for a young driver accused of taking off after driving onto a lawn where a child was playing in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police say a caller reported seeing a car jump the curb, drive onto a front yard and hit a hydro box on the lawn before leaving the scene without stopping.

The child was not injured.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon in the Cousteau Drive and Summerlyn Trail area.

Police believe the driver to be around 17-years-old. They describe him as a white boy with a slim build and curly brown hair. He was wearing a baseball cap and a light-coloured shirt.

Anyone with information, security or dash cam footage is asked to contact Constable Mario Letko at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, ext. 1426, via email or contact Crime Stoppers.