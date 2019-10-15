Featured
Teen dies one week after ATV crash in Dufferin County
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:27AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 5:58PM EDT
A 19-year-old has died one week after an ATV crash in Amaranth Township.
Police say the crash happened on Oct. 14th around 4 p.m. on the Mono-Amaranth Townline near Shelburne.
The OPP says the victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre and has since died. Two other riders went to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.