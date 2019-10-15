A 19-year-old has died one week after an ATV crash in Amaranth Township.

Police say the crash happened on Oct. 14th around 4 p.m. on the Mono-Amaranth Townline near Shelburne.

The OPP says the victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre and has since died. Two other riders went to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.