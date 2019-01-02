

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN -- A 16-year-old boy has died following a crash in Vaughan that injured four other teens.

York Regional Police say the collision took place just before midnight on Tuesday when a Kia left the road and hit a tree in Vaughan.

Const. Andy Pattenden says five teens between the ages of 15 and 17 were in the vehicle at the time.

While the 17-year-old girl driving the vehicle and a 16-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, Pattenden says three others were more badly hurt.

He says a 16-year-old girl sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and a 15-year-old boy is in hospital with critical injuries.

Officers say a 16-year-old boy who was initially listed in critical condition died of his injuries on Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.