Teen charged with attempted murder in Orillia shooting

A 17-year-old faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in Orillia on Tuesday.

Provincial police responded to a 911 call around 2 a.m. for reports of gunshots at a residence in the area of Colborne and Dunedin streets.

Police say no one was injured.

They arrested the teen and a 19-year-old the same day.

The 17-year-old is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and is being held in police custody.

The minor's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 19-year-old from Orillia is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

That individual has been released from custody but will have to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and say there are no concerns for public safety.