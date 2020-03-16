BARRIE -- A 17-year-old male has been charged with allegedly committing a violent armed robbery at a local restaurant.

Police say the teen came into a Bay Street Midland restaurant and demanded money from the cash registers.

After an investigation, the teen was released from police custody and scheduled to appear in court on May 6.

Police say the accused was also given a restraining order against the restaurant.

The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.