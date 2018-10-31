

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a stabbing in Bradford over the weekend.

Police were called to a local hospital Sunday where the teen was being treated.

They say the teen was stabbed during an altercation outside a home.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators have charged a 17-year-old youth with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.