Teen charged in connection to stabbing in Bradford
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 3:24PM EDT
South Simcoe Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a stabbing in Bradford over the weekend.
Police were called to a local hospital Sunday where the teen was being treated.
They say the teen was stabbed during an altercation outside a home.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Investigators have charged a 17-year-old youth with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.