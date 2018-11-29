

CTV Barrie





A teen from Orangeville has been charged after police clocked him allegedly speeding through a community safety school zone in Mono Township.

Officers say the 18-year-old was driving 110km/hr on Hockley Road at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The teenage driver was charged with stunt driving and with speeding excessively.

The teen had his licence suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was impounded.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January.