A 17-year-old has been charged following a two-vehicle collision in Adjala-Tosorontio.

OPP say the teen crashed the car he was driving into the back of a stationary dump truck on November 9 just after 3 p.m. on Concession Road 7 near 25th Sideroad.

Both occupants of the car suffered leg injuries and were taken to hospital.

The New Tecumseth teen has been charged and is scheduled to appear in court next month.