A teenager is facing several weapons and drug-related charges following a search warrant in Angus.

Officers with the Nottawasaga and Dufferin County OPP Street Crime Units say they seized a wide variety of drugs, including cocaine, codeine, oxycodone, and LSD last Thursday.

They say they also confiscated thousands of dollars in Canadian cash.

Police say two loaded firearms that were illegally purchased were also found in the search.

The teen, who cannot be named under the youth criminal justice act, is being held for a bail hearing.

A 41-year-old Angus woman is also facing drug-trafficking charges.