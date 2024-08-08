BARRIE
Barrie

Teen busted for dirt bike crash

Police say a dirt bike got stuck in the dirt on a farmer's field in Clearview Township in this file image. (OPP_CR/Twitter) Police say a dirt bike got stuck in the dirt on a farmer's field in Clearview Township in this file image. (OPP_CR/Twitter)
Share

A young man and his father face charges after the teenager ditched his dirt bike.

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police were called on July 25 shortly after 4 p.m. to a collision on Domtar Road north of Old Muskoka Road.

The 14-year-old driver had lost control of his dirt bike and slammed into a ditch.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have since charged both the teenager and his father with a full list of driving offences including:

Teen:

  • Careless driving
  • Not properly insured
  • Unlawfully driving off-road vehicle on the highway
  • Fail to report an accident
  • No driver's license
  • No number plate showing permit number
  • No ORV (Off-Road Vehicle) Permit

Father:

  • Adult permitted a person under 16 to drive
  • Adult permitted unlicensed person to drive a motor vehicle
  • Adult permitted motor vehicle to be operated without insurance

Both accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian men's 4x100m relay team advances to Olympic final

The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and De Grasse ran a time of 38.39 seconds to finish third in Heat 2 on Thursday at Stade de France. That was enough to qualify for Friday's final.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News