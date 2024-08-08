Teen busted for dirt bike crash

A young man and his father face charges after the teenager ditched his dirt bike.

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police were called on July 25 shortly after 4 p.m. to a collision on Domtar Road north of Old Muskoka Road.

The 14-year-old driver had lost control of his dirt bike and slammed into a ditch.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have since charged both the teenager and his father with a full list of driving offences including:

Teen:

Careless driving

Not properly insured

Unlawfully driving off-road vehicle on the highway

Fail to report an accident

No driver's license

No number plate showing permit number

No ORV (Off-Road Vehicle) Permit

Father:

Adult permitted a person under 16 to drive

Adult permitted unlicensed person to drive a motor vehicle

Adult permitted motor vehicle to be operated without insurance

Both accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.