Teen busted for dirt bike crash
A young man and his father face charges after the teenager ditched his dirt bike.
Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police were called on July 25 shortly after 4 p.m. to a collision on Domtar Road north of Old Muskoka Road.
The 14-year-old driver had lost control of his dirt bike and slammed into a ditch.
He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police have since charged both the teenager and his father with a full list of driving offences including:
Teen:
- Careless driving
- Not properly insured
- Unlawfully driving off-road vehicle on the highway
- Fail to report an accident
- No driver's license
- No number plate showing permit number
- No ORV (Off-Road Vehicle) Permit
Father:
- Adult permitted a person under 16 to drive
- Adult permitted unlicensed person to drive a motor vehicle
- Adult permitted motor vehicle to be operated without insurance
Both accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
