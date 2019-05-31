

The Canadian Press





Police say a 15-year-old boy faces numerous charges after he allegedly fired a pellet gun at school.

York Regional Police say they were called to Emily Carr Secondary School in Vaughan on Wednesday morning for a report of a student with a handgun.

They say further investigation revealed that the weapon was likely a pellet gun, and the boy is believed to have fired it in class, striking two students but not injuring them.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon, possession for a dangerous purpose and obstructing a peace officer.