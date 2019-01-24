

CTV Barrie





A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Pidgeon Lake Road in Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

The OPP say the vehicle the teen was driving lost control on the icy road and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The 57-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation unit is assisting in the investigation.