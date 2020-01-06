BARRIE -- A teen accused of pointing a pellet gun at numerous people and shooting it at a vehicle faces multiple charges.

According to police, the teen was arrested at a residence on Elm Tree Road in Kawartha Lakes following the incident on Saturday.

The 16-year-old is charged with 10 offences, including armed robbery, uttering threats and possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The minor spent the night in jail waiting for a bail hearing that took place on Sunday.