BARRIE -- A 16-year-old driver accused of speeding double the posted limit through Kawartha Lakes is facing charges.

Police stopped the young driver on Monday along Highway 35 near Mount Horeb Road, allegedly travelling 160 kilometres an hour in an 80 zone.

The teen, from Lindsay, is charged with racing a motor vehicle and excessive speed.

Police say the driver's licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was immediately impounded.

The accused will have to appear in a Lindsay court to answer to the charges.