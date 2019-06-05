

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Golfers hit the course in the rain on Wednesday to take part in the 16th annual tournament for Mikey’s Place for Autism at the Midland Golf and Country Club.

“We’re very fortunate to have such large community support to help come out for this one-day fundraiser that we have for Mikey’s Place,” said Dr. Barb Loiskandl, as known as, Mike’s mom.

The fundraiser included a lunch, silent auction and several prizes.

The yearly tournament is the primary fundraiser for the Midland resource centre for children and families affected by autism.

“It provides resource centres, activities for children and adults, helps to navigate the difficult pathway when they receive the diagnosis,” Dr. Loiskandl said. “We add extra support. Let’s say your child wants to go to the YMCA Day Camp and they need an extra worker, Mikey’s Place will fund that.”

The centre relies on the generosity of the community. Last year, the golf tournament raised nearly $50,000, and this year is expected to exceed that amount.