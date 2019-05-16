

Calling all golfers!

The 16th Annual Mikey’s Golf Tournament for Autism at the Midland Golf and Country Club takes place, rain or shine, next month.

Last year, the golf tournament raised just over $50,000. The fundraiser helps local children with autism and their families. “We do things like workshops for parents, caregivers, EA’s, anyone who is hands-on,” explains Gail Carter.

Mikey’s Place for Autism is a registered charity and resource centre that also offers social programs for children.

The golf tournament tees off on Wednesday, June 5th.

The $150 ticket includes lunch, dinner, prizes, a silent auction and 18-holes of golf.