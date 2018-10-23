

CTV Barrie





Many voters across our region will continue to cast ballots on Tuesday after technical difficulties forced more than a dozen municipalities to extend voting in local elections.

Dominion Voting Systems, a company that provides tabulation systems in Canada and the U.S., said in a statement that 51 municipalities were impacted by a glitch that stalled online voting for at least 90 minutes.

While many impacted communities kept polls open for one or two extra hours, several opted to declare emergencies under the Municipal Elections Act and extend voting for a full day.

Some of those municipalities include Bradford West Gwillimbury, Collingwood, Innisfil, along with several communities in the Muskoka region.

The rest of Ontario's 417 municipal races went off without technical trouble.

- With files from The Canadian Press