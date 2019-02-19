“This is probably the most dangerous type of diving that we do during the winter season.”

York Regional Police, along with Georgina Fire and York Region paramedics form a critical recovery diving team.

On Tuesday the team was on Lake Simcoe at the top of Cook’s Bay to train in underwater search and recovery.

“Out here nobody works by themselves, we work in a team,” explains Sgt. Tom Saito. “If by chance a vehicle or a person in a vehicle does happen to go down the lake (and) through the ice, we are at the ready to at least retrieve them.”

The team practices diving to 80 feet deep and conducting search patterns, while at ice level, all eyes are on the diver who is attached to an umbilical bundle with communication lines open at all times.

The training operation also included treating a surface injury.

“We’re here to make sure the patient is packaged, gets the proper medical care, and we take them to shore,” says Acting Captain Peter Wain, Georgina Fire.

Ice rescue training will continue on Wednesday and Thursday at dive sites at Jackson’s Point.