Teams test for high levels of bacteria in beach water: Here's what you need to know

Teams with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) are collecting samples from 50 public beaches to test for E.coli bacteria.

This week, the health unit says it has issued swimming advisories at roughly a dozen designated public beaches in Orillia, Severn, Ramara, Muskoka Lakes, Gravenhurst, and Midland.

The health unit says samples are being collected from June until the first week of September to test for bacteria levels.

"We send our beach water samples to the Ontario Public Health laboratory for testing. The test results usually come back within 24 to 48 hours, and when there's E. coli levels in those samples above the recreational water quality guidelines of 200 E. coli per 100 mL, the beach is posted with a swimming advisory," said Jenee Wallace, SMDHU Safe Water Program coordinator. Water samples collected by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit at Magnus Beach in Port McNicoll, Ont., on Thurs., July 6, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

"At the same time as sampling, we also do environmental assessments to see if there are any conditions at the beach which could be influencing the water quality, such as rainfall, specifically after heavy rainfall," she said.

"Bird droppings and dog feces can get washed into the water, which can increase the E. coli levels - the bacteria levels in the water. So we don't recommend swimming within 24 to 48 hours after a heavy rainfall." A child is pictured near the water at Couchiching Beach in Orillia, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

It was a disappointing start to the day for Valerie Teene and her son, who left Orillia's Couchiching Beach in search of a splash pad after seeing signs in the sand warning beachgoers of high levels of bacteria in the water.

"The water is full of bacteria, so there is no swimming today," said Teene. "But it's good because they had to take this time to clean the water, so tomorrow will be nice and ready to swim. I'll be happy about that."

Wallace said once bacteria levels in the water begin to drop, it usually takes about a day or two for the advisory to be lifted.

Emily Steel and her family spent the morning walking along the beach and building sandcastles instead of jumping into the water.

"I said do not put your face in the water today. I said don't go above your waist," the mom noted.

Her children used buckets to carry the cloudy water that prompted the City of Orillia to issue the advisory this week at Couchiching and Moose beaches.

The City recommended residents use caution when deciding to swim in the waters of the public beaches.

"It happens often enough that they know they can't get the water in their mouth and that they'll get really sick or potentially sick," said Steel. A swim advisory is issued at Couchiching Beach in Orillia, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Wallace and her team were collecting samples at Magnus Beach in Port McNicoll, which was not under an advisory, as several young swimmers enjoyed the water.

"Although some beaches may not be posted with a swimming advisory, the water conditions change daily and also hourly," Wallace explained.

The health unit recommends frequent hand washing at the beach and asks swimmers to use their best judgement this summer before diving into cloudy water, which could potentially contain high levels of bacteria.

"When there are high waves and wind, it can stir up silt and sand in the water, so if we can't see our feet when we're waist up in the water, there can be higher levels of bacteria in the water," warned Wallace.

A complete list of beach advisories issued by the health unit is available online.