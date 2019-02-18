

CTV Barrie





It will be a long, cold night for the city’s homeless, which means all hands are on deck for Barrie’s Out of the Cold team.

Zachary Pine-Belleau is just one of the numerous people who rely on places like the David Busby Centre in downtown Barrie to get out of the cold.

“I would probably be lost, to be honest,” he says. “My year would be different if I didn’t touch base with the Busby Centre.”

The 24/7 operation at 88 Mulcaster Street sets up 55 cots each night and staff says no one is turned away.

“Everybody has a safe place for the evening,” Stacey Daoust says. “We hit 55 every night and then some, and I think some nights we’ve surpassed that quite a bit.”

The Youth Haven on Wellington Street East is also generally at capacity.

“If we were full, and that’s still a possibility tonight, we will direct youth to other locations,” explains Ian MacLennan.

The David Busby Centre still requires funding help to pay for renovations and operating costs.