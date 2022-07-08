Tay Twp. girl raises money for cancer centre

Most kids want toys for their birthdays.

Ella Simonneta, on the other hand, wanted to fundraise for the local cancer centre in memory of her great-grandfather and great-aunt who lost their battles with cancer.

“I have a lot of stuff, so I don’t think I need more stuff,” said Ella.

Her mother, Laura, got in touch with the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) about organizing a fundraiser for Ella’s birthday and went about setting up an online donation page.

Within seven days, Ella, her friends and family in Penetanguishene had raised $700 for the cancer centre.

“We greatly appreciate Ella’s huge gesture of giving to help the centre,” said Paul Eichhorn at GBCSC.

“This support means a lot to our members who benefit greatly from programs and other assistance provided by the GBCSC.

It’s the gift that keep giving.

Once the story appeared on CTVBarrieNews.ca, Alair Homes Ontario jumped on board, matching Ella’s donation of $700 to Georgian Bay’s cancer centre.

“It’s a pretty impressive donation,” said Eichhorn.

If you are interested in organizing a fundraiser, contact Eichhorn via email or call 705.549.6444 ext. 204.