Tay Township teen reunited with family
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 10:25PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 16, 2020 1:12PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Tay Township teen who went missing on Wednesday morning has been found safe.
Police say the 18-year-old hadn't been seen for roughly 24 hours after leaving on his bike. His family grew concerned for his well-being.
He was found in Severn Township and reunited with his family on Thursday morning.
Provincial police said the public was to thank for his safe return.