BARRIE, ONT. -- While traditional cooling centres remain closed due to COVID, Tay Township is taking the unusual step to turn their community rink into a place where people can get a break from the heat.

Staff have moved several picnic tables into the open-sided building to provide relief from the sun.

Daryl O’Shea, General Manager of Corporate Services, said opening traditional locations for cooling centres is a challenge right now, so this is a way to help anyone needing to seek shelter.

The tables at the arena will be there as long as it stays hot, which, judging by the forecast, will be well into next week.